New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDU. Macquarie upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 22,500,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,880,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,799,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

