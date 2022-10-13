New Star Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

New Star Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NSI stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.83. New Star Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 119 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 149 ($1.80).

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

