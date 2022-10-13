New Star Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
NSI stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.83. New Star Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 119 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 149 ($1.80).
New Star Investment Trust Company Profile
