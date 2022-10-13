New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jonestrading lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

NYMT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 223,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,853. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $941.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 472,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

