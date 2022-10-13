New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NYT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cannonball Research cut shares of New York Times from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Up 3.0 %

NYT stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. 41,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. New York Times has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in New York Times by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 60,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth $205,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in New York Times by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.