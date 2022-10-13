Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Newmark Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

