Newport Capital Group LLC Has $382,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Newport Capital Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 346,516 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 314,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,217. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

