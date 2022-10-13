NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lifted by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.16. 812,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

