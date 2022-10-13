NFT (NFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $845,758.00

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $20.18 and approximately $845,758.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,048.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002964 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00057514 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022629 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.00000055 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $785,207.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.