NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.51

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and traded as low as $14.21. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 18,104 shares trading hands.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.