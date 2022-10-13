NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NMIH. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point dropped their target price on NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.31.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 55.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

