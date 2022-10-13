Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE NOAH traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. Noah has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 32.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 75.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 205.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 141.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 25.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

