Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

NMR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 214,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,932. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

In other Nomura news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 1,355.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nomura by 166.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 434,272 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 423,905 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 141.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 329,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 248,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

