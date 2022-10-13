Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NMR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 214,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,932. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.
In other Nomura news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
