Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.19.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.4 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.34. 32,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $209.59 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

