Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.68

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and traded as high as $12.72. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 12,964 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $206.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

