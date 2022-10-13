Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $83.91

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.91 and last traded at $84.82, with a volume of 7017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.33.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

