Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $83.91

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.91 and last traded at $84.82, with a volume of 7017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.33.
NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.77.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
