Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NFBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 3.7 %

NFBK traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,357. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 35.13%. Analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $51,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29,832 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.