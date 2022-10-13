NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NorthWestern Price Performance
NWE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,980. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $63.06.
About NorthWestern
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWestern (NWE)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.