Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Novanta Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NOVT stock traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $118.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,740,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $3,396,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $46,994,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novanta (NOVT)
