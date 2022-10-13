Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $118.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,740,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $3,396,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $46,994,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

