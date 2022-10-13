Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 68,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,581,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Novavax Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $9,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 45.1% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.