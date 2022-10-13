Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 68,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,581,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Novavax Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $9,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 45.1% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

