Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $697.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

