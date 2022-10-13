Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.50. Novonix shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Novonix Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novonix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novonix during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Novonix during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novonix during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

