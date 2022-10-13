NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $139.98 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

