Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NUS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NUS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,261. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $560.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,161,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,819,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,080,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

