NuVasive (NUVA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA):

10/12/2022 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $63.00.

9/30/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NuVasive Stock Up 2.4 %

NUVA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. 8,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,420. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $189,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

