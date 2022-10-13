Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 2,020.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 19,669 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $165,219.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,987,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,099,057.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 38,315 shares of company stock valued at $323,416 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT remained flat at $6.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

