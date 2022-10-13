Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

JFR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 94,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,351. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

