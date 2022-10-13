NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,093,152. NVIDIA has a one year low of $112.83 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $297.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

