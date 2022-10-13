NXM (NXM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $42.27 or 0.00221482 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $278.74 million and approximately $3.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 42.35974015 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

