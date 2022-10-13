NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.08. 152,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,039. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

