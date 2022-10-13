Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $207.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

