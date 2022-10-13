Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $295,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARWR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

