Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 365,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 67,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $208.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.31 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

