Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.22. 94,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,405. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.89.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.