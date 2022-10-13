Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 24,157 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,710.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,432,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,822 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 79,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

