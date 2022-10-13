Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FIS opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.03 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.22.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

