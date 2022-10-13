Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.57

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

