Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Down 87.4% in September

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the September 15th total of 565,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ocean Thermal Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPWR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 25,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

