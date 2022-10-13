OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 91,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

OTEC remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

