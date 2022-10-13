Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

OPI traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,677. The company has a market capitalization of $635.31 million, a PE ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 1.20. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.19 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 273,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 201.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 417,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

