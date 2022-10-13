Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 11,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 416,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.45). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $141.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,103,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 424,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

