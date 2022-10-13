OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
OFS Capital stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 1,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.76. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
