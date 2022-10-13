OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 1,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.76. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

