Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 30736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $225,203,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $41,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after buying an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 89.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,597,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

