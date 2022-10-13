OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 180 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walmart were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.52. 234,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.