OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 531,363 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 797,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 257,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,933,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.