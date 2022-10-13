OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $2.20 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 138,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

