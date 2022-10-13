OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $414,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,571,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,463,000 after purchasing an additional 188,701 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,536,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 92,321 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $57.62. 388,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

