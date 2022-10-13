OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Eaton were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Price Performance

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.63. 64,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

