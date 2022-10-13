Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Increased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $9,871,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

