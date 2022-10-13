Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,871,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.0 %

OHI opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

