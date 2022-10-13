Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.41. 126,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,438. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,871,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

